Sone Aluko is extremely positive that Fulham can secure promotion to the English Premier League by end of the 2017/2018 season.

Sone Aluko optimistic of Fulham’s promotion next season

Slavia Jokanović’s side were knockout of the Championship playoffs following a 2-1 aggregate loss to Reading on Tuesday and will continue their quest for promotion in the Championship next season.

Aluko who scored eight goals in 47 league appearances since joining the Lilywhites from Hull City, recalled pundits’ predictions and his own prediction before the start of the season and still remains optimistic of promotion next season,

After his first season in the London club, the Nigeria international also affirmed his future to the Craven Cottage outfit with expectations for more success.

“Picture 1: What bookmakers predicted about @fulhamfc start of last season. Picture 2: What I predicted about @fulhamfc at the same time. I'm extremely positive about next year and strongly believe that a year from now we'll be celebrating promotion,” Aluko wrote on Instagram.

“Tough 1 to take how we lost in the play-offs but that's football and life. We take it on the chin, learn from it and prepare for next year. Fair play to Reading FC they're a good side and competed well. Enjoyed every bit of my 1st season here and looking forward to more success.”