Newly promoted Nzoia Sugar defeated Muhoroni Youth 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday to register their 16th point in 12 league outings.

Newbies Nzoia Sugar humiliate Muhoroni Youth at home

The two sides were meeting for the first time in the top tier, both teams desperate for three points after suffering defeats last weekend. Nzoia Sugar was felled at home by a solitary goal against Gor Mahia, with Ulinzi Stars defeating the Awasi-based side 2-1.

Those results explained why both sides started the match, attacking effectively but unable to find that final accurate shot past the custodians. The ball flew from one end to another as teams desperately searched for that opening goal.

With thirty seven minutes on the clock, it was the visitors who scored. Tom Adwar unfortunately, turned the ball into his on net as he attempted to block Bonface Omondi's shot away from the target.

After the break, Coach James 'Odijo' Omondi brought in Paul Mboya for Walter Omara as the tactician made a tactical change to try and stop the quick Nzoia Sugar.

Unfortunately, after a half an hour mark, it was the visitors who doubled their advantage. Masita Masuta lashed on Boniface Omondi's pass to make it 2-0; and pile more misery on the home team.

With fifteen minutes to go, there was unrest between the travelling and home fans, a situation that led to a break as the security attended on the issue at hand.

Seemingly, that situation did not affect the sugar millers; Omondi's hard work paid dividends with barely three minutes to go, scoring the third goal for the visitors, as Muhoroni suffered second successive defeat in the league. It is the second time the Awasi based side has conceded three goals this season.

Not even the eighteen added minutes could do anything meaningful to the hosts who looked lost, and frustrated.