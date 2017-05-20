Francisca Ordega says she is focused on winning more Player of the Week awards with Washington Spirit in the National Women Super League this season.

Ordega targets more honours with Washington Spirit

The Super Falcons forward powered James Gabarra's ladies past Sky Blue with her brace in a 4-3 win to clinch the POTW award.

After securing the prize, Ordega is confident her form would help the Spirit reach another NWSL final after they narrowly lost the title last season.

"The National Women Soccer League is one of the best league in the world, it's getting better and tougher every year," Ordega told Goal.

"It is a wonderful experience for me playing in my third season in the US. I'm getting to learn with my every moment here.

"I'm enjoying good support from my teammates, coaches, and fans. They are great people with very good understanding.

"It's being so great so far this season. By the grace of God, I'm hoping to win more Player of the Week awards because I'm working so hard each and every day that passes by.

"There is this saying that no food for lazy man. So if you want to be the best in anything you do, then you have to work extremely hard and that's what I'm doing.

"I believe there is more to come by God's grace. For now, I can't reveal how goals. But I hope to score more this season as I want is to help my team to reach the Championship final again."

Having scored two goals in five games, Ordega will be hoping to lead the Spirit past Kansas City at the Maureen Hendricks Field on Saturday.