Yaya Kone eyes league trophy with FC IfeanyiUbah

Kone made his Nigeria Professional Football League bow at Lobi Stars before making the switch to the Nnewi side.

And with the second round of season set to commence, the striker says he is targeting topflight victory with the Anambra Warriors.

"I played at Lobi Stars, that was the first club I played for in Nigeria and I must say that it has been a revealing experience for me," Kone told Goal.

"I am very happy to be at FC IfeanyiUbah because the club has a big ambition. There's no better place for me to be at the moment than Ifeanyi Ubah.

"I want to be a champion, I want to play continent football as a Nigerian champion and I believe that IfeanyiUbah can achieve that.

"We have quality players that are gradually turning to a formidable team. Even though we started very slow but now, we are looking better," he continued.

"This is the second round, we shall hide our all to aim at the title because that's my personal and the team's ambition too.

"The management has been fantastic, when I came here, I was welcomed well and everyone took to me like a brother which has helped me start on a high."