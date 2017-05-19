Manchester City will travel to Watford knowing three points will secure a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

Pep Guardiola played Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus together on Tuesday and reaped the rewards, with the former playing a significant role in all three goals against West Brom and the latter getting on the scoresheet from the right-hand side of the attack.

Watford announced earlier this week that Walter Mazzarri will leave the club at the end of the season, meaning City may sense the opportunity to take advantage of a club in something of a crisis.

MAN CITY INJURIES

John Stones returned to action against West Brom in midweek and will be available for selection on Sunday.

Fabian Delph, Claudio Bravo and Ilkay Gundogan are all out.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

City have no suspensions to worry about, though Sabastian Prodl is banned for Watford as a result of his red card against Chelsea on Monday.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Pep Guardiola may choose to stick with the same attacking three that helped beat West Brom, with Leroy Sane on the left, Gabriel Jesus on the right and Sergio Aguero through the middle.

There could be a change at full-back, as Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy would enable the wingers to cut inside, which could suit Jesus better, though Fernandinho and Aleksandar Kolarov had good games in midweek and could easily continue if Guardiola intends to opt for more possession rather than a bit more pace in attack.

Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi have formed an impressive centre-back pairing and look likely to be kept together, despite Stones' return from injury.

WATFORD TEAM NEWS

Watford have a severe shortage of centre-backs as they prepare for the visit of City. As well the suspended Prodl, the Hornets could be without Christian Kabasele, who picked up a hamstring injury against Liverpool at the start of May.

Miguel Britos is unlikely to feature, while Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul are out.

Elsewhere, creative talents Roberto Pereyra and Mauro Zarate are also unavailable through injury.

Watford have lost six of their last seven league matches, failing to score in five of those six defeats.

Despite putting up a spirited performance in the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea's second string on Monday, Watford have announced that Walter Mazzarri will leave the club this summer, amid reports of player unrest.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Watford have failed to beat Manchester City in their last seven league encounters (D2 L5), losing each of the previous three Premier League contests.



City have scored 2+ goals in six of the last nine league clashes between the two sides, including exactly two goals in each of the last three.







Sergio Aguero has scored four goals in his last three games against Watford in all competitions, including an FA Cup hat-trick against the Hornets in January 2013.



The Hornets are unbeaten in their three Premier League final day matches (W1 D2), with all three coming at Vicarage Road.



Manchester City have lost just one of their last eight games on the final day of the season (W5 D2), a loss against Norwich in the 2012-13 campaign.



Jose Holebas has equalled the Premier League record for the most yellow cards in a single season (14) and could set the outright record in this match should he be cautioned.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The game kicks off at 15:00 UK time on Sunday, May 21, and is available on Sky Sports 2 in the UK.