Mamelodi Sundowns were forced to surrender their Premier Soccer League (PSL) crown to Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night.

Things didn't go our way this season, says Sundowns winger Zwane

It has been a season of mixed emotions for the Tshwane giants, who competed until the very end despite facing many challenges throughout their campaign.

However, the loss of their title has not gone down well with many of the Masandawana contingent, in particular, Themba Zwane.

The 27-year-old was an influential figure in Pitso Mosimane’s team and he admits that the Students' triumph has been difficult to swallow.

"Personally, I feel bad and I'm sure it is the same thing with my teammates,” Zwane told The Sowetan.

“Our mission was to defend our title, but things didn't go our way.

“But we can't look down forever,” Zwane added.

"Wits have done well for themselves and I want to congratulate them. They really worked hard and gave us a tough time," Zwane said, referring to Sundowns' recent 1-0 loss to Wits.

"We created chances in most games but we didn't take them whereas our opponents would create two and take them, then we lost points.

"We will bounce back for sure,” Zwane concluded.