Manchester City will sell Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy for around £10million in the upcoming transfer window, Goal understands.

Man City expected to sell Aaron Mooy

Mooy, who is on loan at Huddersfield Town, is one game away from helping the Terriers into the Premier League for 2017-18 after they overcame Sheffield Wednesday on penalties on Wednesday in their play-off semi-final.

The former Melbourne City playmaker has been brilliant in his first season of a three-year deal with City Football Group's (CFG) flagship club, although he has spent the entire campaign less than 50 kilometres north east of Manchester in Huddersfield.

Man City watching Mooy closely at Huddersfield

Mooy has notched seven assists and scored four goals for the Terriers, winning the club's Player of the Year award, while he was also included in the English Football League's Team of the Season and the Championship's PFA Team of the Year.

While that form - and positive public comments from City manager Pep Guardiola - has prompted parochial speculation in Australia that Mooy could be given an opportunity in the first-team squad at Etihad Stadium, it is understood the Premier League club are ready to sell the Australian if they get the right offer.

With newly-promoted Newcastle United and Crystal Palace reportedly interested, City would prefer to cash in on the Australia international in a move that could be considered the first serious evidence that the CFG model is working.

But if Huddersfield are promoted, there is a belief that City could push for as much as £15m for a player they signed for free.

Huddersfield face Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 29.

Huddersfield 'perfect' for Mooy - Luongo

Newcastle and Palace both have strong links with Australia.

Former Socceroos Mark Viduka and Craig Moore both played in the Premier League for Newcastle, while James Troisi spent some of his formative years at St James' Park and Curtis Good is on their books now.

Palace is the former home of Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak - who also skippered the Eagles in the Premier League - while Mooy's former boss at Western Sydney Wanderers Tony Popovic was a player and assistant coach at Selhurst Park.

Mooy's boys heading to Wembley

Kevin Muscat, Craig Foster, Nick Carle and Carl Veart also played for Palace.