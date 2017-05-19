News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘I gave them Zlatan’ - Ibrahimovic delivers for Galaxy fans on debut
‘I gave them Zlatan’: Ibrahimovic's insane double in Galaxy debut

Ander Herrera crowned Man Utd Player of the Year

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Ander Herrera has won Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in a historically close vote, topping Antonio Valencia and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ander Herrera wins Man Utd Player of the Year

Ander Herrera wins Man Utd Player of the Year

The midfielder finished just 242 votes clear of the Ecuadorian, with the big Swedish striker finishing a close third. 

Leicester match Utd's unwanted record  

Among the highlights of the season for the Herrera were a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Chelsea last month. 

Herrera is the second successive Spaniard to win the award after his compatriot David de Gea took home the prize last season. 

While the midfielder claimed the club's top award, right-back Valencia was voted the Man United Players' Player of the Season. 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the winner for the club's Goal of the Season award for his superb effort against Sunderland, and 16-year-old Angel Gomes became the youngest ever winner of the club's Youth Team Player of the Year award, while Axel Tuanzebe collected the Reserve Player of the Year gong. 

 

Back To Top