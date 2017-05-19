Manchester United face “more problems” next season with the introduction of retrospective punishments for diving, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has cheekily suggested.

Liverpool legend Carragher trolls Man Utd over FA’s new diving rule

The Football Association has announced that from the 2017-18 campaign, suspensions will be handed out to those found guilty of simulation .

Action can be taken when an alleged offence has not been seen by the referee and has resulted in a penalty, a red card or a second yellow card.

'Man Utd's pants pulled down over Pogba'

Accepted or proven allegations of simulation or feigning injury will result in a two-match ban for the offending player.

Carragher has trolled United over their past history of picking up cards while seeking to bend the rules by taking a sly dig at arch-rivals from his playing days.



More problems for Man Utd next season. https://t.co/6EG8hrdNEs — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 18, 2017

Carragher is not the only one to have joined the debate, though, with Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young taking a bit of a ribbing on Twitter.



BREAKING: Rumours that Ashley Young is considering retirement after announcement that diving will be retrospectively punished next season pic.twitter.com/0uJsBvC43a — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) May 18, 2017



Players in the Premier League caught diving, will be given bans by the FA from next season in rule shake-up. #FA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/ktD9bl26ql — Jahan Miah (@AllAboutTheAFC) May 18, 2017



2 match retrospective ban if found guilty of diving from next season Good or bad idea? pic.twitter.com/EldTcNcd5x — The F2 (@TheF2) May 18, 2017

The general consensus appears to be that the rules will be difficult to enforce, with Phil Neville pointing out that squads could be whittled down to the bare bones if all incidents are punished.

Leicester defender Robert Huth, on the other hand, has welcomed the move. "Great news," wrote the German on Twitter. "Add pretending to be injured and crying when you lose and we are really getting somewhere!"



Don't like this new rule ban for diving-going to run out of players to ban soon — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) May 18, 2017



Great News, add pretending to be injured and crying when you lose and we are really getting somewhere! pic.twitter.com/z5aN7jTQDU — robert huth (@robert_huth) May 18, 2017

The FA has been eager to point out that only cases where a unanimous agreement is reached by their panel will result in a player being charged.