Mamelodi Sundowns were forced to surrender their Premier Soccer League (PSL) crown following their 2-2 draw at home to Maritzburg United on Wednesday evening.

The PSL title was never really ours, admits Sundowns coach Mosimane

Although Masandawana fought valiantly at the death, it was not enough as Bidvest Wits defeated Polokwane City on the same night.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s draw, Pitso Mosimane conceded defeat and congratulated the Students.

“It (the title) was not meant for us. We have to accept it,” Mosimane said post-match.

“You’ve got to congratulate Wits. They’ve done very well, they deserve the trophy. You know, we’ve got seven titles. So, it’s about football, it’s like that. That’s how Barca (Barcelona) or Real Madrid will feel in the last match as well - one of them will be feeling like that after the last match, but it’s OK," he said.

“The second goal was very important for us; to keep us alive for second position for a (Caf) Champions League. So, it’s OK, you’ve got to accept it,” Mosimane added.

Despite the 52-year-old admitting that the title was never truly in their hands, Mosimane was at his feisty best as he stated the challenges which his side faced throughout the season.

“They deserve it, Wits deserve it. They fought. It was never for us. We never really held on to it for more than three days,” Mosimane said.

“What makes me happy is (the fans), they were singing all the way. Unbelievable. They understand you can’t win everything. I’m very proud of this team that even at this point in time we are still fighting for second position,” Mosimane expressed.

“With about 56 games you can’t compare us to anybody. There’s no one who can talk. If I run a Comrades Marathon today and next week I do a Two Oceans and you beat me in the Two Oceans and then you say you are the best because you beat me when I was running Comrades while you were still training. No, it’s not like that,” Mosimane continued.

“If you want to compare yourself, you compare apples to apples. You run the same race with me then we can talk. Champions League and Super Cup it was this year. Two Cups this season, it’s unbelievable. So, it’s OK,” Mosimane concluded.