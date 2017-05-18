‘He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club’ – Alexis Sanchez slams 'Wenger Out' protests

Alexis Sanchez does not support the fan-led attacks on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, going as far as to call the demonstrations “very bad.”

‘He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club’ – Alexis Sanchez defends Wenger

The Chile attacker has been one of the bright spots this season in a disappointing campaign for the Gunners. While Sanchez has scored 23 goals in the Premier League this season, Arsenal is in a battle for fourth place, needing a win against Everton and a loss by Liverpool on the season's final day to guarantee a spot in the Champions League next year.

With Arsenal in danger of missing Europe's top continental competition for the first time in two decades, the calls for Wenger to be replaced have grown louder among Gunners supporters. Multiple banners have been flown on match days calling for Wenger to be removed.

Monaco are Europe's most exciting team

However, Sanchez fired back at the “Wenger Out” movement, saying the club owe their manager a huge debt for the success he’s accumulated over the years.

“For me, it (fan demonstrations) is very bad,” Sanchez said in quotes published by The Mirror. “He is the manager who gave a stadium to the club, won cups, and he has been 21 years in the job. He is the creator of the stadium, the players and style of the club.”

Sanchez also declined to elaborate on questions surrounding his future in London, saying the matter will be decided once the season is complete.

“I cannot tell you now (about my future). We have to wait until the end of the season. As I always say, it doesn’t depend on me. It depends on the club. What they like, what they don’t like.

"I always said the same: I try to do my best, to support the team, to score goals, to win victories. And we will see at the end. If they like that I carry on, or they don’t. Whatever they want, we will see it at the end of the tournament.”

In addition to their hunt for fourth place, Sanchez, Wenger and Arsenal will face London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final May 27.