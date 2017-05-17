AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall threatens to resign

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall has threatened to resign from the club if the players 'cannot play according to his instructions'.

The Englishman joined Ingwe at the end of 2016 on a two-year deal and has only won four matches from 11 played in the 2017 season, a performance he definitely doesn’t like.

He blasted his players for ‘running like scared rabbits’ in the field when they lost 3-0 to Gor Mahia in a ‘Mashemeji’ derby at the start of May and expressed anger when they were edged out by Sony Sugar a week later.

The pain piled up and almost exploded when they escaped defeat in their 1-1 draw against Zoo Kericho on Sunday forcing him to 'verbally resign' after the match. It took the intervention of club’s top officials, who prevailed upon the coach to cool down his tempers but things are not rosy even as they head to Kakamega Homeboyz for another league derby.

Chairman Dan Mule has admitted to Goal that the coach was seriously irked by his players’ performance especially after their match against Zoo Kericho and that he threatened to quit and maintained that he will still walk away, if the players don’t conform to his way of training and start grinding out positive results.

"Yes, the coach is not happy with our recent results and he squarely blames it on players. He had threatened to resign but I think it was out of anger because we have not received any letter from him over the same."

This development comes barely a week after it emerged that key players Allan Kateregga and Gilbert Fiamenyo started from the bench during the match against Zoo Kericho over alleged disciplinary issues. It also comes barely a month after Stewart Hall was linked with a move to Tanzanian giants Yanga.