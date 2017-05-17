WATCH: Turkish pupils welcome Ogenyi Onazi to market

Ogenyi Onazi never expected the greetings he received on Tuesday morning when he visited a local market in Turkey and was amazed to see a whole school population bump into him.
The Trabzonspor midfielder decided to go to the market himself, and get tomatoes for his breakfast but was stunned to see a large number of pupils cheering his name for autographs on footballs and on their hands.
The 24-year-old midfielder who could barely understand the pupils' language spent close to an hour in their company.
I came out this morning to buy tomatoes for breakfast saw this little boy he said ohh Onazi I said to him how are you he said fine with excitement in his face before I blink my eyes the whole school is outside lovely kids though spent almost 50min with them even though I could not understand all they where saying but I love them all. #makepeoplesmile
A post shared by Onazi Ogenyi Eddy(MON) (@onaziogenyi) on May 16, 2017 at 12:46am PDT