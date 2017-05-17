Ogenyi Onazi never expected the greetings he received on Tuesday morning when he visited a local market in Turkey and was amazed to see a whole school population bump into him.

WATCH: Turkish pupils welcome Ogenyi Onazi to market

The Trabzonspor midfielder decided to go to the market himself, and get tomatoes for his breakfast but was stunned to see a large number of pupils cheering his name for autographs on footballs and on their hands.

The 24-year-old midfielder who could barely understand the pupils' language spent close to an hour in their company.