Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen feels his team has what it takes to reach the Nedbank Cup final.

Larsen confident Golden Arrows can upset Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup

Abafana Bes'thende will welcome Orlando Pirates to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, we can [reach the final] if you look at the tournament and matches we have had so far to the semi-finals. We have played Maritzburg (United), (Mamelodi) Sundowns and now we get to meet Pirates in the semi-finals,” Larsen told Goal.

In what has been a disappointing campaign and no doubt their worst in the PSL era, this competition represents Bucs with an opportunity to salvage their pride by winning the Nedbank Cup.

They are fighting for a top eight spot along with Arrows and Ajax, and the upcoming encounter will be a dress rehearsal of next weekend's league match.

“It wasn’t easy to get to the semi-finals. So, I think we stand a very good chance like any of the other four teams to get to the final,” Larsen said.

“All four teams at this stage of the competition wants to lift the trophy and so do we. So, we feel we got a good chance to reach the final and go on to win the cup,” Larsen concluded.