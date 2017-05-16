John Terry may or may not end his career within a few days, but the Chelsea legend has given no indication either way.

'I'm evaluating all my options' — Terry undecided on whether to continue playing

Terry made his first league start since September for the new champions in a 4-3 win over Watford on Monday, and he added to the jubilant atmosphere at Stamford Bridge by scoring the opener.

After the match, the 36-year-old was non-committal about his future in the game amid rumours of interest overseas.

"I never wanted to be that player that was kind of hanging about, stopping the younger players from coming through," he told SkySports.

"I've still not ruled out Sunday [against Sunderland] being my last game and retiring from football.

"It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that's here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I haven't made any decisions of yet and I'm evaluating all my options at the moment."