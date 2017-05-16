Gor Mahia are not at ease despite being at the top of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League table with 25 points from 11 matches.

Gor Mahia outline main challenge in KPL title search

They consolidated their position on Sunday with a 1-0 win against Nzoia Sugar after Posta Rangers surrendered the lead following a 0-0 draw against Nakumatt on the same day. Head coach Ze Maria appreciates the fact that K’Ogalo are at the summit but expresses caution in dealing with such a place when the league is still young.

"We are at a good place, but the difficult job still remains winning every match so that we can remain up there," he told kpl.co.ke.

On his part, Nzoia Sugar head coach Bernard Mwalala can only describe they lost all the points to the Green Army. "We conceded early, and were not able to get back in the game. In the opening stages of the game my players were very enthusiastic and created many chances. We were playing without fear until we conceded. When (Meddie) Kagere scored that goal it changed the complexion of the game. But we are learning and adopting."

Gor Mahia will play against Thika United in their next match.