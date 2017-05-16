Academica were awarded the softest - and strangest of penalties to help them record a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon B in the Segunda Liga.

VIDEO: Crazy penalty in Portugal conceded by idiotic substitute

With Sporting's second side leading 1-0 after an hour, the visitors received one of the most bizarre penalty decisions ever when a substitute warming up behind the goal strangely handled the ball to give Academica a chance to level from the spot.

WATCH: Non-league goals of the year

The substitute was trying to return the ball for a goal kick, but accidentally handled it before it crossed the line, allowing Rui Miguel to score from the spot.

Rui Miguel netted again to see Academica take all three points and climb to 11th in the table.

Check out the video above!