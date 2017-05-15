Despite going down by a solitary goal against Gor Mahia on Sunday, Nzoia Sugar head coach Bernard Mwalala says his side were way above the opponents.

Nzoia Sugar frown at Gor Mahia defeat

The hosts were felled by a Meddie Kagere strike; though they had a great chance to make the scores even but missed a penalty taken by Edwin Wafula. Mwalala has also slammed the match-day referee for not awarding his team obvious fouls against the opponents.

"It was a good match, we played well and we were way better than them in all aspects. Yes, they went home with maximum points, but it could have been different on another day. We had our own chances but we were quite unlucky in taking them, it was not our day.

"I felt the centre referee was also not at his best, at times he gave free-kicks against us, even when we felt it was otherwise. However, we have to prepare for our next game and ensure we get something out of it," he told Goal.

Nzoia Sugar will play against the Awasi-based Muhoroni Youth next.