Amini claims slight edge on Mabil in relegation play-off

Mustafa Amini's AGF have claimed a slight edge in their Danish Superliga relegation play-off with Awer Mabil's Esbjerg with a scoreless draw on the road but it could have been so much different.

Esbjerg had the better of the first half at home on Sunday but Swedish striker Robin Soder failed to convert two genuine chances.

Australian duo Mabil and Amini both went close to setting up a goal for their respective sides after the break, with the former whipping in a dangerous cross in the 58th minute that just evaded a team-mate in AGF's penalty area.

But it was the visitors that finished the game better as they sought an away goal ahead of Wednesday's second leg in Aarhus.

Amini won possession with a solid tackle with six minutes remaining before surging forward and releasing Mustapha Bundu in behind Esbjerg's defence, but the substitute's shot was saved by Jeppe Hojbjerg.

Bundu had one more opportunity with effectively the final kick of the contest at Blue Water Arena, but his shot from a tight angle flashed past the post.

Socceroos winger Chris Ikonomidis stayed on the bench for AGF, while another Australian - Brent McGrath - was left out of Esbjerg's squad.

The winner of the two-legged play-off can secure their Superliga future with victory over the winner of Viborg and Horsens, while the losers from each tie will compete to avoid direct relegation.

The 12th and 13th teams in Denmark's 14-team league will play second and third from the second-tier in promotion-relegation play-offs as part of the Superliga's new structure.