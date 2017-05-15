Babacar and Keita Balde on target as Fiorentina edge Lazio

Senegalese duo Khouma Babacar and Keita Balde were both on target as their sides – Fiorentina and Lazio – clashed in the Serie A on Saturday.

Fiorentina were the eventual winners, downing their opponents 3-2 with both Babacar and Balde adding to their tallies for the current campaign.

Currently in the form of his life, Balde made it seven goals in four matches as he opened the scoring in the 55th minute at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze. The 22-year-old has now found the net in his last four outings, taking his tally to 15 in 30 matches for the Biancocelesti.

However, compatriot Babacar cancelled out his opener when he drew Viola level in the 67th minute.

Fiorentina would add two other goals to make it 3-1, courtesy of Nikola Kalinic and a Cristiano Lombardi own goal, but Alessandro Murgia pulled one back for Lazio albeit in vain.

Babacar’s strike saw him reach double figures as he sits on 10 goals in 20 appearances for Paulo Sousa’s men. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a good start to the year as seven of his 10 league goals have been scored in 2017.

Given their good form, both Balde and Babacar will be expected to return to Aliou Cisse’s squad for the Teranga Lions’ friendly with Uganda and 2019 Afcon qualifier against Equatorial Guinea, both scheduled for next month.