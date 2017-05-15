Jose Mourinho has made it no secret that Manchester United are fully focused on the Europa League final — and the Red Devils manager doubled down on that notion in abrasive fashion Sunday.

WATCH: Mourinho walks out of interview after loss to Spurs

United finish below City once again

Mourinho walked out of an interview after United's 2-1 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, taking issue with a question looking ahead to the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

The query that perturbed Mourinho came courtesy of Sky Sports ' Geoff Shreeves, who asked: "In terms of the Premier League, what do you think you need for next season to mount a serious challenge?"

Mourinho bristled at the question, responding: "I don't want to think about it in this moment — I want to think about the final I have to play."

And the manager promptly walked out without answering further questions, despite Shreeves' request for a follow-up.

The loss eliminated United from top-four contention, but the Red Devils can still qualify for next season's Champions League with a win over Ajax in the Europa League final May 24 in Stockholm.