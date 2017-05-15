Neymar marked a personal best in a match-winning performance against Las Palmas, as he recorded his first-ever Barcelona hat-trick away from Camp Nou.

Unstoppable Neymar scores first-ever away hat-trick for Barcelona

The Brazilian was lethal in front of goal on Sunday, scoring three times with a host of fine finishes to help the Catalans to a 4-1 victory in Gran Canaria.

He also chipped in with a pinpoint assist to set up Luis Suarez, as Barca kept their Liga hopes alive.

But it was his goalscoring exploits that caught the eye, and in scoring three he marked his best-ever away game in Barca colours.



3 - Neymar has scored his first away hat-trick for Barcelona in all competitions. Samba. pic.twitter.com/BrD36JVkxu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) 14 de mayo de 2017

Prior to Sunday, Neymar had never managed to score a hat-trick on the road in any competition for Barca, a run he put to bed against Las Palmas.

It was also just the second hat-trick scored by a Barcelona player in this Liga season; the first was netted by Luis Suarez way back on the first weekend in a 6-2 thrashing of Betis.

In total the junior member of the MSN has racked up 19 goals and 19 assists in his 43 appearances over the course of 2016-17, a record that puts him among the elite of the world's striking talent.