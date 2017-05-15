Platinum Stars 1-1 MC Alger: Dikwena held by gutsy Algerians

Platinum Stars got their first-ever continental group stages underway when they welcomed tricky Algerian side MC Alger by fielding a host of fringe players.

Platinum Stars 1-1 MC Algers: Dikwena held by gutsy Algerians

With a top eight spot up for grabs domestically and a key clash with Kaizer Chiefs in midweek, coach Cavin Johnson decided to rest a few of his key players including Ndumiso Mabena, Bonginkosi Ntuli, Vuyo Mere and first-choice goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela.

The Algerians were not here to play. They made that intention known in the opening 10 minutes when they pinned the home side into their own half and created a few good chances in the process.

They didn’t wait long to make their early dominance count when Brahim Boudebouda rose the highest to head home a corner kick after seven minutes.

The goal stunned the home side, and as expected, they looked for an immediate response but were let down by some poor finishing.

For the better part of the half though, they struggled to penetrate the Alger's high-defensive line and unleash the killer pass to the front-man.

Alger looked very comfortable with their counter-attacking approach and caught their counterparts on one or two instances with this facet of play, but the final ball at times lacked the desired effect.

They were nearly caught out themselves when Benson Shilongo got through on goal, but instead of laying it off for Robert Ng'ambi, the attacker opted for goal with the latter in a better position to profit after 28 minutes.

The home side finally drew level after Shilongo teed-up Katlego Khunou three minutes before the break, much to the delight of the small home crowd.

The visitors started the second half the way they started the first by putting Dikwena under pressure and threatening them from corner kicks.

They almost regained the lead on two attempts, but Steve Hoffman was on hand to deny defender Smouha and midfielder Ghouri moments earlier.

Johnson’s charges looked more at ease after the break. They began finding open spaces and were able to keep the ball for larger periods but were at times undone by the final pass due to poor control.

Furthermore, they failed to make their presence felt from a few corner-kicks they won, but their persistence wouldn’t end there as they kept knocking.

Shilongo came close to finding the net after 64 minutes, but his effort didn't trouble Faouzi Chaouchi.

Both sides began to tire due to fast-paced nature of the game and it reduced both set of players to long range shots, especially the visiting side.

Johnson changed things around in the latter stages of the game as he brought on Bonginkosi Ntuli to try and unsettle Alger.

Ntuli missed a great opportunity to seal the points when he misdirected a pin-point header from a Vuyo Mere cross at the death as both sides settled for a share of the spoils on a chilly evening in Rustenburg.