AFC Leopards 1-1 Zoo Kericho: Ingwe salvage draw in scrappy contest

AFC Leopards battled to snatch a point against Zoo Kericho in a Kenyan Premier League match which ended 1-1 at Machakos County Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams went to the match from previous defeats; Zoo Kericho having fallen to defending champions Tusker and AFC Leopards having been subjected to a shocking 1-0 loss at the hands of Sony Sugar.

They showcased equal abilities in the first half with attempts from either side being cleared by respective opponents. From the tunnel, Zoo Kericho looked stronger with notable efforts which one bore fruits in the 60th minute courtesy of Akiya Stanlus. Ingwe coach Stewart Hall then introduced his top striker Gilbert Fiamenyo and midfielder Allan Kateregga; a tactical approach which benched midfielder Haron Nyakha and defender Marcus Abwao.

The changes brought some life in AFC Leopards and 20 minutes later, Fiamenyo leveled matters; a result which was maintained to the end of the match. AFC Leopards are now placed at position eight while Zoo Kericho are at position 16 on the Kenyan Premier League table from 11 matches. Gor Mahia are the leaders after beating Nzoia Sugar 1-0 on the same day.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Joshua Mawira, Marcus Abwao, Robinson Kamura, Salim Abdallah, Duncan Otieno, Harun Nyakha, Bernard Mang'oli, Whyvonne Isuza, Paul Kiongera and Samuel Ndung'u.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Rama Yakubu, Andrew Tololwa, Gilbert Fiamenyo, Allan Kateregga, Marsellus Ingotsi and Miachel Kibwage.

Zoo Kericho: 9.Misikhu Vincent, 27. Obayi William, 6. Ligare Johnstone, 31. Akiya Stanlus 39, Ouma Dominic, 4 Mmata Leonard, 5. Madoya Mike, 18 Gichana Geoffrey, 29. Omondi Kelvin, 22. Nicholas Kipkirui and 10. Odhiambo Bernard.

Subs: 1. Koko Samuel, 30. Ongwae Andrew, 13 Sabiri Sindani, 16. Namasakha Danson, 26. Ondati Kepha, 12. Isaac Kipyegon and 35. Ernest Kipkoech.