Defender Siyanda Xulu will leave Kaizer Chiefs if the club retains the services of coach Steve Komphela for the upcoming season, according to the player's agent Paul Mitchell.

Xulu will leave Kaizer Chiefs if Komphela is retained, says agent

Xulu has not been a regular under Komphela, and while he was transfer-listed at the end of last term, the 25-year-old utility play was given a second chance to revive his career.

Mitchell feels Xulu's chances of playing regular football are non-existent for as long as Komphela is still in charge of Amakhosi.

"It's now obvious that Siyanda won't play at Chiefs for as long as Komphela is still there. Now, if Chiefs retain Komphela, then the player will leave," Mitchell told Isolezwe.

"But if Komphela leaves then the player will stay and fight for the jersey under a new coach. So, everything depends on whether Komphela stays or goes at the end of the season at Chiefs," he reiterated.

The renowned football agent admitted that it hasn't been easy for Xulu, saying the player is even considering a pay cut and move elsewhere just to play football again.

"The situation the player is faced with isn't easy. Siyanda is earning good money at Chiefs and he's still contracted for the next three years. That makes it difficult to sell him. It's also not easy for him to take a pay cut, but because he's not playing, we may be forced to accept a pay cut so that he can move where he would get the chance to play. We're monitoring his situation," concluded Mitchell.

Kaizer Motaung has already hinted that Komphela will be staying at the club despite his failure to win trophies in his second successive season, meaning Xulu may have to find a new home ahead of next season.