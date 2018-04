Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria has named a strong squad to play against Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Mumias Sports Complex.

Gor Mahia name strong squad against Nzoia Sugar

Boniface Oluoch is on the bench as Karim Nizigiyimana and Musa Mohammed, who return after missing Chemelil Sugar match, join Harun Shakava in defense.

Meddie Kagere and Timothy Otieno are playing in the attacks.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Ernest Wendo, Wellington Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Godfrey Walusimbi, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Timothy Otieno.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Joash Onyango, Innocent Wafula, Oliver Maloba, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, Francis Kahata and Amos Nondi.