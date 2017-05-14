Slovan Leberec's Ekpai tips Akwa United for league title

Slovan Leberec's Ubong Ekpai tips Akwa United to lift the Nigeria Professional Football League title.

The former Promise Keepers winger, currently plying his trade in the Czech First League with the Blue-whites, feels with the impressive results posted by Abdu Maikaba's men they deserve to win the topflight diadem.

"I love Akwa United so much and I am very happy that they are doing well," Ekpai told Goal.

"I monitor the progress of the club very well regardless of where I am. They didn't start too well in the beginning but they have improved and I am sure that they will be champions this season.

"They have a chairman, Paul Bassey who is a professional to the core, he understands the game in all ramification and it will reflect on the team's performance.

"Apart from being a former player, Akwa United have what it takes to be champions this season and I am not in doubt that will make it happen.

"The people of Akwa Ibom state will be glad and the celebration will go a long way. Everyone at the club should stay focused till the end as the second round won't be easy," he concluded.