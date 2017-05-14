Due to unpaid wages and bonuses, Samad Kadiri is filled with rage after exiting Sunshine Stars.

Sunshine Stars must pay me! - Samad Kadiri hits out at former club

The Lobi Stars new recruit noted that he holds no grudge against the Owena Whales, but he still wants his entitlements.

"I was told to leave Sunshine Stars after the first round of this season but I am thankful to God that I've gotten a new club," Kadiri told Goal.

"Regardless of what may have happened in the past, I still want to wish them well but I want them to pay me the wages they are owing me.

"They are yet to pay up three months salary and four match bonus from last season and this term they've not paid one month salary and four match bonuses.

"I'm not just talking but I know that they will regret what they did to me. I didn't do anything wrong while at Sunshine Stars so they must pay for what they've done to me.

"I want to make so much impact at my new club, Lobi Stars so that Sunshine Stars will realise what they've missed."