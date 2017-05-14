Giroud, Zouma & Aubameyang unite to help Thai goalkeeper

The footballing world has united to help Chainat Hornbill goalkeeper Nattapong Kajornmalee, with Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those offering their support to the 23-year-old.

Seriously injured in a car accident, the shot-stopper, whose nickname is ‘Q’, has not left hospital since April 30.

In a bid to aid his recovery, team-mate Florent Sinama-Pongolle, a former Liverpool striker and once-capped France international, has spearheaded a push to raise funds for his colleague and has successfully got in touch with some famous friends, who have donated their jerseys to the cause.

Giroud, Aubameyang, Zouma and even Premier League Player of the Year N’Golo Kante all wished the keeper well.

Chainat are fighting for promotion from Thai League 2 and on Saturday defeated Central Air Force 3-1 at home.