Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi paid a relieving visit to Braunstone Community Primary, months after it was vandalized.

EXTRA TIME: Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi return to school

The Nigeria internationals made a surprise stopover in the primary school to lift spirits of the pupils after the school’s facilities were damaged by intruders.

Musa and Ndidi moved round the school’s 15 classes to sign autographs and pose for selfies after joining them for their afternoon assembly.

After Braunstone Community Primary was vandalised, #lcfc duo @Ndidi25 and @Ahmedmusa718 dropped by to lift spirits - https://t.co/F9Rdxk7Yl2 pic.twitter.com/Uxzzzh0TL4

— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2017