Western Stima desperately needed three points to get their confidence back after a poor start in the league, but they were to come against unpredictable Mathare United who had just been defeated by Kariobangi Sharks.

Western Stima record second win of the season

The intention was made clear as early as the eighth minute, when Ezekiel Otuoma made a good run from the left, crossed it to Kennedy Otieno who headed it home. A minute later, it could have been two, but goalkeeper Levis Otieno did well to put off Otuoma's effort.

The goalscorer's confidence rose a notch higher and he created every sort of problems to the 2008 league champions. In the 16th minute, the hosts could have leveled matters, but Cliff Nyakeya failed to connect Moses Mburu's cross with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Ten minutes later, it was all level; Nyakeya was fouled in the danger-zone by Vitalis Okumu, and Crispin Oduor rose to the occasion, leveling the scores. Daniel Mwaura and Victor Oduor missed great chances to put the away team ahead, as both sides went to the break even.

The second goal eventually came in the 55th minute, this time round, Oduor lashing on to Alphonse Ndonye's through ball to double the advantage. They continued pressing after the second goal creating several chances that went begging.

In the 68th minute, Moses Arita scored for the powermen to level the scores once again. It was Otuoma who was the provider once again.

It was an entertaining match that saw both sides attack freely, with no side defending effectively. As the match seemingly headed for a draw, Otuoma had other ideas, he once again provided a good cross which was headed in by Bernard Ondiek who had taken Arita's place, to give coach Henry Omino a sigh of relief.