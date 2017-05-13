Ulinzi Stars, Muhoroni Youth name squads

Ulinzi Stars and Muhoroni Youth have released squads for their league match scheduled for Saturday at Afraha Stadium.

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has nameed Jacktone Odhiambo in goal as Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango man the frontline. GoalkeeperJames Saruni will be waiting for his chance from the bench.

On the other hand, Muhoroni Youth head coach James Omondi has Salim Sowedi between the posts and Kennedy Rono to stir-up midfield.

Ulinzi Stars: Jacktone Odhiambo ,Brian Birgen, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Mohammed Hassan, Oliver Ruto, Boniface Onyango, Churchill Muloma, Daniel Waweru, Michael Otieno, Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango.

Subs: James Saruni, Alex Masinde, Cylus Shitote, John Kago, Evans Amwoka, Enosh Ochieng' and Oscar Wamalwa.

Muhoroni Youth:Salim Sowedi, James Ogada, Robert Mudenyu,Jacob Faina, Paul Muchika,Collins Agade, Mohamed Mwachiponi, Kennedy Rono, Tom Adwar, Daniel Otieno and Philip Muchuma.

Subs:Gradus Ochieng', Maxwell Onyango, Walter Omara, Paul Mboya, Ambrose Ayoyi, Eric Baki and Thomas Venval.