Chemelil Sugar name squad for Sofapaka match

Chemelil Sugar head coach Juma Abdalla has named a strong side to face Sofapaka on Saturday.

Jairus Adira stays in goal as he aims at helping the side continue with their fair run in the league.

The attack will be led by Moses Osure as Juma targets to inflict more pain on Batoto ba Mungu, who have suffered back to back defeats against Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars.

Chemelil Sugar: Jairus Adira, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Juma, Smith Ouko, Benjamin Oketch, David ojwang, Hillary Echesa, Victor Majid, Moses Osure, Faraj Ominde, Laban Gambereko.

Subs: Daniel Kiptoo, James Omino, Sophan Oyugi, Anthony Chingwa, Kennedy Odhiambo, Morris Wandera, Mustapha Adebayo.