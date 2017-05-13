El Kanemi Warriors Hussein Bata has credited the staff and his peers for his impressive performances in the first of the season.

Bata credits El-Kanemi Warriors for first round showing

Bata was one of the star performers for the Ladan Bosso managed team in the first round of the current NPFL campaign.

The youngster said he was happy to get some game time and looking forward to helping his team finish off the season on a high.

"The El Kanemi Warriors management, coaches and my teammates contributed to my good performance this season," Bata told Goal.

"It’s my job to play soccer. Getting onto the pitch and playing is one thing that I need to do well so I get selected for the next game. To be selected to join the starting 11 is a motivation on its own because there are other guys as well.

"So if you are the chosen one it’s a privilege and a boost. I have to keep on playing well so I stay in the starting 11. I hope to keep on doing well and also ensure that we compete at the top.

Third placed El Kanemi, who have won 11 out of 19 games, will be hoping for a double in their week 20 clash at ABS.

"The next match against ABS is very crucial for us. It’s important to keep the momentum going and ensure that we win in Ilorin," the exciting lad added.