ABS sign Akinbo Oluwasegun from Ikorodu United

Ikorodu United striker Akinbo Oluwasegun has sealed a move to Nigeria Professional Football League side, ABS FC.

The deal was formalised and sealed during the week much to the delight of both parties.

Akinbo said he was happy with the switch and ready to work for his place in the Ilorin based outfit.

"I am very happy for the move. The NPFL is a very tough league and moving to ABS means a lot to me. It’s a step forward coming from another league to the other and of course one must be happy," Akinbo told Goal.

"I will be happier when I start playing. A chance to show what I have will excite me more and I am optimistic. I must as well thank God Almighty for the guidance because it’s not easy for a team to spot you and sign you.

"My aim is to be a positive addition to this great team and aspire to score goals. It's a great feeling moving an ambitious side like ABS. Hopefully the club should attain greater heights and finish in a good position at the end of the season.

Akinbo is expected to make his debut for the Saraki Boys in the week 20 of the NPFL on Sunday, 21 May 2017.