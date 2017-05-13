Tusker FC captain James Situma is confident the defending champions are on the right track to recovery after a poor season start.

Tusker captain speaks on improvement

The Brewers were dumped out of the 2017 Caf Champions League’s first round, fell to Gor Mahia in the KPL super Cup before registering back to back defeats in the opening two league matches. Situma is happy with the way his side has regained its form and he believes it will have a good run.

"It is clear we did not have the best of starts this season, we started really bad and lost matches we should not have lost. However we have been doing well in our recent few matches and I believe we are right into the race. Everybody has worked hard to ensure we post positive result.

"Our job is not done at all, we still need to continue working harder and defend our league title," he told Goal.

Tusker will be tackling Sony Sugar in their next league assignment.