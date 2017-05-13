MFM FC resume training on Friday following a three-day break as they continue preparing for the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

MFM FC needed a short break, says Ajibola Alashe

Ajibola Alashe feels the Olukoya Boys need rest after a hectic season where they also featured in the Lagos FA Cup, who has played in multiple positions for the Lagos outfit, has revealed the rest, though short, was needed and the team is ready to take each match as it comes.

"Yeah, I think we really needed the rest after the hectic schedule of the just concluded first round of matches in the league and the State FA Cup," Alashe told Goal.

"You know it's pretty tough playing three matches in a week, but I think the rest has helped a lot. It will help us get back to prepare for the second round well.

"Our target is to keep working hard and concentrate on our matches, playing and taking it one at a time and keep winning the matches as much as we can. Especially our home games and then see how we can at least get some points on the road.

"I think so far so good, we have done massively well because we where able maintain the second spot at the end of the first round.

"It wasn't easy but we were able to achieve that feat because we worked hard together as a team. We supported each other on and off the pitch. We pray together as well.

"Personally I pray on my own for the team..even if I am not playing regularly. I am ready to give back up for the team when I am on the bench because you know that I am a utility player. I've played three different positions this season and I think that has helped the the team as well."