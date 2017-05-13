Douhadji Joseph is not bothered with the huge task Rivers United will face this weekend against Club Africain in a Caf Confederation Cup tie.

Rivers United's Douhadji targets victory in Tunisia

The Port Harcourt based side are the only Nigerian club left in a continental competition and will debut in the group stages as they take on Club Africain at the Stade Olympique de Radès Stadium.

"We have heard a lot about the Tunisians but the truth is that we haven't met before now, what each team brings on match day is what matters most,'' Douhadji told Goal.

"We have a target and based on our experience on the continent this season we have learnt a lot and won't be intimidated by pedigree or the turnout at the stadium.

"We know that we have to be at our best in match day because that's what count.

"We can win, it is possible and that's what we going for.''