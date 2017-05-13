Abia Warriors’ head coach, Abdullahi Biffo has commended his side and their opponents in the final of the state Federation Cup, Enyimba for ensuring that the grand finale was still the talking point days after the game played in Umuahia on Sunday.

Biffo commends Abia Warriors and Enyimba for spectacular FA Cup final

The Umuahia side pipped the People’s Elephant 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time had ended 1-1 apiece to lift the Federation Cup for the second time in their history and Biffo who guided his side to victory revealed that both teams played to their potential and that they were only lucky to carry the day at the end of the spot kicks.

“I thought the game would be a brotherly affair between both teams because it was the final of the Federation Cup but both clubs gave the fans and their coaches something to cheer about and a final that will not be forgotten for a long time. It was a highly tactical game with both teams giving their all,” Biffo told Goal.

The former Giwa FC coach also pointed out that the 32 players they currently have in the team are enough to take the Umuahia side to the next level when the second round kicks off and that the club will be hoping to consolidate on the results achieved in the first round of the league.

Abia Warriors ended the first round in sixth position with 28 points from 19 games and they will play away to Wikki Tourists next weekend when the second round commences across Nigeria.