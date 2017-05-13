Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyabonga Nkosi says Steve Komphela should continue as the head coach of the club despite having failed to win any major trophy in two seasons.

Nkosi: Kaizer Chiefs are improving under Komphela

“There’s a new era at Chiefs. It’s the Steve Komphela era. When he came to Chiefs, he still needed to develop and learn because coaching Chiefs is not the same as coaching a small club,” Nkosi told Goal .

“I think that he has developed. If I look at Chiefs from last season and compare it to the current team- you can see that as a coach he is developing. He is getting better.

“So there’s progress and continuity as far as that is concerned, and I feel it is good for Chiefs,” Nkosi outlined.

“Chiefs should allow him to progress because he is getting a lot of information. He is gaining experience, he is getting better and better,” he said.

As many feel that Amakhosi need more quality players, Nkosi shares the same sentiment.

“The most important thing is in the field, they need quality. They need more established quality that you going to put into the team that is going to get you results,” he added.

“The kind of Gustavo Paez quality, but you need to strengthen the team with a lot of quality players. In fact, they need quality across the field, It's not just one department that needs beefing up,” Nkosi concluded.