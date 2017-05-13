2016-17 Premier League - Liverpool ready for West Ham clash

With just two games left to play this season, Liverpool need four points to ensure a spot in the top four and a return to the Champions League next season. After Liverpool reclaimed the third spot in the Premier League table on Sunday, rivals Manchester United fell short against Arsenal to put the Reds within touching distance of a top four finish.

Reds ready for West Ham

Jürgen Klopp's team will play their last away game of the season when they travel to the capital to take on West Ham United on Sunday. So far this season, Liverpool have enjoyed decent outings in London, remaining unbeaten in the four matches they've played in the city, winning three.

Once again, Klopp will lay his trust in the Brazilian pair of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to lead the Liverpool frontline – they have ably done so throughout the season, popping up at timely moments to provide vital assists or goals.

They have ample support in the form of the always-running James Milner, who has donned the captain's armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson, and Emre Can, who scored a spectacular bicycle goal that won Liverpool its recent tie against Watford.

Additionally, there is the prospect of Daniel Sturridge as well. The striker's return from injury earned him 22 minutes' worth of playing time at Anfield against Southampton. And in that time, the Englishman proved to be a handful for the Saints’ defence, showing what he is capable of.

His chemistry with Firmino too was a marvel to watch, as the pair connected seamlessly. So much so that fans have recently voted for Sturridge to be included in the starting line-up for the team that will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

At the moment, the Liverpool management have given hints of their confidence in making it to the Champions League, with Klopp coming on record to provide some insight into the potential return of Henderson during the pre-season phase next season. Senegalese striker Sadio Mane too is expected to return at that time.

For now, though, the focus is on the trip to London. A win at West Ham's new stadium, the London Stadium, will be the 52nd different venue where Liverpool have won a Premier League game – that's the most for any team with Arsenal and Manchester United coming in next with wins in 50 venues.