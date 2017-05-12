Bayern Munich have confirmed that Holger Badstuber is to leave the club at the end of his contract and is likely to pursue a move abroad.

Bayern confirm Badstuber exit as defender looks abroad

The Germany defender has been on loan at Bundesliga rivals Schalke since January, but the Gelsenkirchen side confirmed on Thursday that they would not be making his transfer permanent.

Badstuber has been linked with a move to the Premier League where a reunion with former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is being tipped.

Addressing Badstuber's exit, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website: "It was clear from the outset that after his loan at FC Schalke 04 that Holger Badstuber is likely to look for a new experience abroad.

"To this end, Bayern Munich wishes Holger Badstuber all the best and would like to thank him for his exemplary commitment in the almost 15 years [he has been at the club]."

Some reports suggested that Badstuber had penned a one-year extension to his deal before joining Schalke, but Bayern confirmed via an official statement that his contract expires at the end of June.

Badstuber's time at Bayern has been badly hampered by injuries over the past four years, including sustaining anterior cruciate knee ligament injuries in 2012 and 2013.

During his time with Die Roten, Badstuber has won five Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and the Champions League.