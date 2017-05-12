New Thika United coach eyes top 10 finish

Newly appointed Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti says he is aiming at a top ten finish after the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League.

The Milkmen are currently in the 17th position with seven points after winning two matches, drawing one and losing seven of the ten matches played. Muyoti has also pointed out that he is currently missing some top players due to injuries.

"We have like seven games before we take a break, and we are not in a good position right now. Our target is a top ten finish after the completion of first leg; that is what we are working on right now. It is not going to be easy, but we have to work on it.

"It has not been challenging for me to settle here, because I have been around, my headache currently is on the injuries we are facing. It has affected us but we will have to find a way to go about it." he told Goal.

Thika United will be facing a tough match at home against Kakamega Homeboyz this weekend.