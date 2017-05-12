Maniam can't bring himself to sack Forkey Doe

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although Liberian striker Forkey Doe recently pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a cloned car in the Malaysian court, his Selangor head coach Maniam Pachaiappan has expressed his sympathy towards the the striker's future at the club.

Following Doe's admission of guilt, he was fined RM6,000 (around USD1,500) by the court, although his future at the club is yet to be decided.

In an interview with state broadcaster RTM, Maniam called for the need to consider Doe's livelihood, before his future is decided by the club.

"Doe has rejoined training, we need to give him a chance as he's a good player.

"He also has a family to feed, (and) as a coach I feel he deserves to be (stay) with the team," said Maniam on Thursday.

But according to the RTM report, the decision will ultimately made by the board of the club. Upon his arrest last Friday, the club issued a statement that Doe's future at the club depends on police investigation into the matter.

Early last Friday, the 31-year old striker, who is the Red Giants' current joint top-scorer with five goals, was picked up by the police while driving a cloned (falsely-registered) BMW in Puchong, Selangor. He missed Selangor's 1-1 Super League draw away to Sarawak on Tuesday, the same day he was charged in the court and pleaded guilty.