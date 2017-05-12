Jurgen Klopp suggests Liverpool aren't too far behind Chelsea, despite a 14-point gap between the two teams in the Premier League table.

Klopp: Liverpool not far behind Chelsea

While the Reds are fighting for a top-four finish, Antonio Conte's side can lock down the league title with a win over West Brom on Friday.

Chelsea and Liverpool have met twice this season, with Klopp's men winning and drawing against the Stamford Bridge side.

"You have to look at the games we played against Chelsea," Klopp said.

"We were not worse than 14 points, that is for sure, but they are experienced, cold as ice and they get the points. They play very serious and finish when they have to finish.

"We all know the gap is not that big, but the gap was big enough."

Klopp also pointed out that injuries have affected Liverpool this season, while Chelsea have remained relatively healthy throughout.

He said: "Chelsea deserved the title but I've said already they had most luck with injuries.

"Diego Costa? Did he miss one game? Eden Hazard one game? Pedro could play, Willian could play, their defensive line could play.

"You need this luck and then you go through. I don't say we could have gone through but the gap could have been closer.

"It's not just about Chelsea. You saw how we played against Tottenham. But we will all have a different season next year."