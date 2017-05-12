'We are under intense heat', says Wikki Tourists’ Mustapha Ibrahim

Captain Mustapha Ibrahim has stated that Wikki Tourists are under intense pressure to perform following their unimpressive form this season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Despite their heroics last season where they finished third to earn a place in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup. And this term, they have endure a torrid time as they swim in the relegation waters with 21 points from 19 games.

Owing to this, the Bauchi state government axed the board led by Isa Matori with the aim of rejuvenating the club’s fortune.

According to Mustapha, the heat is on the club but they are doing all it takes to avoid going down after the next 19 rounds of games.

“We are under intense heat and pressure at the moment to perform aimed at pulling ourselves out from the uncomfortable zone,” he told Supersport.com.

“We are doing our very best calming ourselves down to do the needful to move the team forward.’’

The team begins the second round with a tough battle against sixth-placed Abia Warriors , but Ibrahim is adamant that his side will come out unruffled.

“Good enough we still have time to prepare for the top-flight clash against Abia Warriors at the restart of the season,’’ he continued.

“The encounter against Abia Warriors is certain to prove difficult but we are confident to get it right.

“I believe Wikki Tourists will bounce back to reckoning as the poor form is sure to be temporary.

“The level of our preparation for the second stanza is quite positive and indicative; too the second term will be a huge harvest.

“Everybody is in good shape and the new additions in the required places have already started to yield good dividend in few mid-term friendly matches.

“Our training pattern has changed for the best and interesting I’m confident that things will start to look up positively.

“We have been on this rough path in the past and we eventually overcame we will still overcome the present set back.’’