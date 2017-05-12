Eric Bailly will miss the Europa League final after being sent off in Manchester United's semi-final second leg clash against Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

Bailly out of Europa League final after red card

Antonio signs new West Ham deal

The Ivorian defender was dismissed after putting a hand to John Guidetti's face, with Facundo Roncaglia then also seeing red for retaliating in the aftermath.

United were not punished, however, with Guidetti missing a late chance to send Celta into the final at the home side's expense and United triumphing 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men will face Ajax in the final after the Dutch side held off a comeback from Lyon to progress in the night's other last-four tie.

Ajax - a team filled with youth - lost 3-1 on the night but progressed 5-4 on aggregate after a 4-1 victory in the first leg.

Mourinho will bemoan the loss of Bailly for that match, however, with the new signing from Villarreal having quickly established himself as United's first-choice centre-back.

The Red Devils are currently without Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw in defence, but have Chris Smalling and Phil Jones back in contention after injuries.

Smalling appeared as a late substitute after Bailly's red card and may have landed himself a starting berth in Stockholm as a result of the suspension, with Daley Blind and Jones the other available options.

United have also lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a season-ending injury but were carried through to the final by 19-year-old Marcus Rashford, who scored their only goal in the away leg and produced a superb assist for Marouane Fellaini's opener on Thursday night.

Roncaglia equalised a couple of minutes before he was sent off but United held on to reach the Europa League final for the first time in their history.