Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi resumed his duty at the club on the wrong foot as the 'Slum Boys' suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kariobangi Sharks on Tuesday.

Mathare coach speaks on ‘harsh welcome’ from touchline ban

Having served his four-match touchline ban as was handed to him by Kenyan Premier League’s Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) and the Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC), Kimanzi never expected to suffer defeat on his return.

"I think it was a good game but of course not a very polite welcome. You know when you’re coming back you expect also some good news but it was some bad news for me today (Tuesday) bit anyway its over I have to look forward for the next match," he said after the Kariobangi Sharks match.

He will now be in charge when the team plays against Western Stima on Saturday with the aim of returning to winning ways.