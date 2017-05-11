National Stadium offers venue to host 2017 FA Cup final

Could the FA Cup final be held at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil?

Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) on has seemingly offered the National Stadium to be the host of the cup final that is scheduled for 20 May.

Previously, Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLL) had announced that Shah Alam Stadium would be the venue for the final but this offering could possibly alter the decision.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSM, Azman Fahmi Osman said in a statement to Astro Arena that his side has offered themselves up to host the final but any decision would depend on FMLLP and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

"We are waiting for FAM's decision regarding hosting the match at Bukit Jalil. Our original plan of doing up the trek would however still remain. When the stadium officially opens in July, we would welcome FAM to hold any friendly matches there," said Azman.

The National Stadium has undergone massive reconstruction and changes as it prepares itself for the upcoming South-East Asia (SEA) Games in August. The stadium was last used for a football match back in 2015.

Since work has started at the National Stadium, Shah Alam Stadium has been used as the alternative final venue for cup matches as well as international matches involving Malaysia national team.