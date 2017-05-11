Posta Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw away to Muhoroni Youth in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Posta Rangers coach impressed despite losing top spot

It was a match the mailmen were expected to win but it turned out to be otherwise as they came from a goal down to share the spoils. Head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is however, happy with the final score. "It was not easy, no team is easy to beat at their own yard in the league and we all know Muhoroni is a good side.

Kenyan defender rescues point for Zesco United

"Well, it is not a case of disappointment here with this draw, as a matter of fact I am happy with the result considering that it was an away match. We had many opportunities to put the game to bed after going level but it did not happen. But, it is a fair result to us," Omollo told Goal.

Posta Rangers have slipped to second with 22 points, same with leaders Gor Mahia, who have a superior goal difference.